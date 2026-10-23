Married Man Found Dead at Lover's Residence in Assam; Couple Arrested

A shocking incident unfolded in Nagaon village, under the Jagiroad police station in Assam, where a 48-year-old married man was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was discovered hanging inside the residence of a local woman with whom he was allegedly acquainted.

Following a preliminary investigation, the local police swiftly arrested the woman and her husband on suspicion of foul play. Authorities were alerted to the tragedy after the woman informed a mutual acquaintance via phone, who then immediately contacted the victim’s family.

While the primary scene pointed towards suicide, the victim's body reportedly bore multiple external injury marks, raising immediate suspicions of foul play.

The family of the deceased has vehemently rejected the suicide narrative, claiming that he was harmed as part of a pre-planned conspiracy driven by financial motives. Nagaon police have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive forensic investigation to uncover the exact cause of death.