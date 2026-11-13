Martyr Sujit Narzary Merit Scholarship Awards Rs 3-5 Lakh to Top Students in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Education, BTC, on Thursday ceremonially distributed financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each to the top 10 highest-scoring candidates of HSLC and HS (Arts, Science, and Commerce) streams. The ceremonial distribution of cheques to 79 meritorious students was held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar, under the Martyr Sujit Narzary Merit Scholarship programme. The Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, ceremonially distributed the cheques.

In his keynote speech, Education EM Rabiram Narzary said that the Sujit Narzary Merit Scholarship was a promised programme of the BPF and under this scholarship scheme, each student securing 100 pc in the MIL subjects in the HSLC examination is given Rs 3 lakh each, while the top 10 students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of the HS examination are given Rs 5 lakh each.

He said that the BPF-led BTC government had fulfilled all five guarantees assured during the elections, including a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh to 50,000 youths to make them self-sustained, Rs 40 crore for women and child development, Rs 10 crore to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Rs 50 crore to the economically weaker section, and distribution of land pattas to genuine landless indigenous people.

Chief guest of the ceremony, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, in his speech, said that the BTC districts were lagging behind other districts of the state in education due to the massive Bodoland Movement. He said that maximum importance was being given to the education sector to cover up the difference.

In his speech, the President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Gopinath Borgoyary, said that the Government of BTC had done remarkable work for the welfare of the students in line with the initiative of the Government of Assam.