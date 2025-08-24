Minister Kaushik Rai attends awareness meeting in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An awareness meeting on an ambitious scheme of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department was held on Friday at the auditorium of Udalguri College. The meeting began with a welcome address by the Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, Pulak Patgiri, and was graced by the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kaushik Rai, as the chief guest.

In his speech, the Minister elaborated on various policies, rules, benefits, and measures undertaken by the department for the welfare of the public. He further announced that from November 1 onwards, ration cardholders of Udalguri district would receive lentils (masoor dal), sugar, and salt at subsidized prices. To prevent any irregularities, the Minister stated that the entire distribution system would be operated in online mode. It may be noted that beneficiaries will be able to purchase masoor dal at Rs 69 per kg, sugar at Rs 38 per kg, and salt at Rs 10 per kg. The programme was attended by the Commissioner of Food & Safety, Hemanta Bhuyan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Manujyoti Kutum, Sarfaraz Haque, President of Udalguri District BJP, Sunil Basumatary, along with fair price shop agents, presidents, and secretaries of cooperative societies, and departmental officials.

Furthermore, under the chairmanship of the Minister Kaushik Rai, a review meeting was held in the conference hall of the Udalguri Deputy Commissioner’s office regarding departmental works. In the review session, the Minister took detailed reports from departmental authorities on the newly-selected ration cards, online entry of beneficiaries’ names, and other related matters.

