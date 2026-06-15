Drishyapat Sivasagar Marks World Blood Donor Day with Blood Donation Camp

A Correspondent

Sivasagar: True to its commitment to social service, ‘Drishyapat Sivasagar’, one of the prominent cultural and social organizations in historic Sivasagar, organized a special blood donation camp at the blood bank of the Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Jaysagar on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

Aiming to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation and to support needy patients in times of crisis, individuals from various parts of the town participated in the event with immense enthusiasm. To strengthen the hospital’s blood bank, members of Drishyapat, along with representatives of the younger generation, played a lead role in this noble initiative.

The event was graced by the presence and active support of Dr Moni Pathak (President, Drishyapat Sivasagar); Swapnali Sarma Bhattacharyya (Executive Member); and assistant secretaries Shyamal Rajguru, Ankush Jyoti Dutta, Srimanta Baruah, Aga Bora, and Kalpana Kalita. The blood donation process was efficiently conducted with the support of the hospital’s medical team, including Dr Aminur Rahman, Dr Sarita Yadav, GNM Mitali Hazarika, and lab technicians Bitul Gogoi, Wahid Bora, and Manas Gogoi.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Dev Kashyap, secretary of Drishyapat Sivasagar, stated, “Blood donation is a noble act. With the goal of ensuring that no life is lost due to a lack of blood, we have been organizing this service-orientated programme every year. We have successfully collected blood this year as well, which will undoubtedly provide a new lease of life to many patients in need in the future.”

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