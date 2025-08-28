Marwari Yuva Manch, Lions Club organise free eye screening in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A free eye screening and cataract detection camp was organized at the Dolabari Gaon Panchayat Office, Tezpur. The initiative was jointly conducted by the Marwari Yuva Manch Tezpur Jagriti Branch and Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Tezpur, with active support from the Lions Club of Tezpur Greater and cooperation of the Dolabari Gaon Panchayat. The camp was facilitated in association with Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital.

A total of 128 individuals underwent eye check-ups during the camp, out of which 37 cataract cases were detected. For the benefit of these patients, arrangements have been made for free surgeries to be conducted on September 1 at Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital. The organizers informed that free transport, surgery, and post-operative care will be provided to all beneficiaries.

The effort reflected a strong community partnership aimed at extending accessible eye care to the rural population and spreading awareness about preventable blindness.

