Mason Returning Home with Wages Stabbed to Death in Barpeta, Neighbour Held

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A murder took place on Sunday night at Ganakkuchi Pathar Hati, Barpeta town, where a man named Kamjit Das was stabbed to death.

Before the incident, Kamjit, who worked as a mason, was returning home after collecting his daily wage. His family members shared that he had around Rs 5,000 in his possession at the time. The family suspects that it was a planned murder and claimed that there were visible injury marks on his body. The deceased, Kamjit Das, leaves behind his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, Barpeta police have arrested one person named Bhagirath Das, who is a neighbour of the deceased, for his involvement in the murder on Monday afternoon. Samiran Baishya, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) of Barpeta, stated that the police are investigating whether the accused was inebriated at the time of the incident.

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