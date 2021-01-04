MASS launches awareness campaign against adulterated food items in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of Manab Adhikari Sangram Samiti (MASS) has launched an awareness campaign against adulterated, unsafe, fake food items in North Lakhimpur town. By launching the programme on Sunday, led by MASS State executive member Raju Singha, Lakhimpur district unit secretary Ibrahim Ali, assistant secretary Hemanta Phukan, Jecky Ali, the activists of the organization have conducted awareness on the side-effect of the adulterated food items through mike in the public, center places of North Lakhimpur town and appealed to the people to secure human health initiating strict steps against them. The campaign will continue for ten days.

On the other hand, MASS State executive member-cum-Lakhimpur district unit adviser Raju Singha alleged that number of hotels in North Lakhimpur town had violated the directives issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has been established under Food Safety and Standards, 2006, and which consolidates various acts and orders that have hitherto handled food related issues in various Ministries and Departments. He raised this complaint through a press release sent to media.

In the press release, he further alleged that the black marketers had taken the advantage of the inactivity and dereliction on the part of the food safety officers of the district towards the sensitive issue. He claimed that the complaint raised by the organization since 2019 regarding the rampant sale of adulterated, unsafe food items in North Lakhimpur had turned to be true as a section of businessmen had to pay fine in the court in the past days. In this connection, he questioned the district administration why the business licences of those businessmen were not cancelled or why punitive action was not taken against them. He called upon the district administration to disclose the name of those businessmen, who had to pay fine in court for selling adulterated food items, through media.

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday

Also read: Literary event of Telahi-Kamalaboriya Anchalik Sakha Xahitya Xabha held in Lakhimpur









