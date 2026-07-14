SSB 1st Battalion Leads Anti-Drug Road Show and Awareness Drive in Morigaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a road show and awareness programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the "F" Company area of Morigaon on Monday.

Conducted under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the programme began with a rally involving SSB personnel, school students and local youths carrying banners, posters and placards while raising anti-drug slogans.

An awareness meeting followed, attended by SSB personnel, students and local residents. Participants took a pledge against drug abuse and were informed about its harmful effects through street plays.

Addressing the gathering, the Company in-charge said drug abuse harmed both individuals and society and appealed to people to stay away from narcotics and contribute to building a healthy and prosperous India. The programme concluded with participants pledging to remain drug-free and encourage others to do the same.

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