Massive drug bust in Udalguri; Orang police seize over 76 kg of cannabis

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics trade, Orang police of Udalguri district seized 76 kg 120 g of cannabis from Pawri Pota village recently. One woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out last week following a specific intelligence input received by the Orang police station. The raid was conducted under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das, assisted by SI Surajit Hazarika, Chaoming Pamung, Jitumoni Kalita, ASI Tamizuddin Ahmed, and constables Rakhi Bawri and Tarali Medhi. The team was further supported by Udalguri Deputy Superintendent of Police Phulkon Narzari and Rowta police outpost in-charge Utpal Sharma, who were present during the operation.

During the search at the house of an indigenous person, police recovered the cannabis, along with two electronic weighing machines and various plastic packaging materials believed to be used in drug distribution.

While the indigenous person managed to escape under the cover of night, his wife was apprehended from the location.

Police sources said that during the raid, one lady involved in the case, lost consciousness, following which she was immediately taken to the Orang Primary Health Centre for medical attention.

A case has been registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act (Case No. 76/25) at Orang police station. After preliminary medical procedures, the accused lady was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to Udalguri district jail on December 9. Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the drug network in the region.

Also Read: Assam: Silchar police seize 10,000 Yaba tablets, one arrested