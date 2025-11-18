Assam: Orang police destroy illegal liquor shops at weekly market

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Orang police carried out an operation against illegal country liquor at the Orang Monday Weekly Market on Monday. During the drive, the police removed several illegal liquor shops from the market.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Hirakjyoti Das, Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station. The team was led by Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika, along with SI Abdul Rowf Mandal, Woman Constable Rakhi Bauri, and jawans of the 27th APBN.

During the raid, the police destroyed many illegal liquor outlets and also destroyed about 2,000 litres of country liquor and fermented materials used to make liquor.

Speaking to reporters, Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das said that the police would continue such operations every week. He also informed that last week, similar raids were conducted at the Orang daily market, Orang tea estate, Habigaon, Dhanshrighat, and nearby areas, where many illegal liquor shops were removed and thousands of litres of country and illegal foreign liquor destroyed.

Also Read: Orang police seize 29.33 kg of cannabis, arrest one in late-night raid