Massive Relief for Cancer Patients as Government Caps Margins, Slashing Drug Costs up to 70%

In a major relief for millions of families battling oncology diseases, the Union Government has officially capped the trade margin on vital cancer drugs at 30 percent. This decisive policy shift is projected to trigger a massive reduction in retail prices, slashing patient costs by up to 70 percent for several life-saving medications.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, operating under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, finalized the directive following extensive consultations with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and industry stakeholders.

Prior to this cap, unregulated trade margins on non-scheduled cancer formulations often exceeded 100 to 200 percent, heavily inflating out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

Under the new regulatory framework, the trade margin—the difference between the price at which a manufacturer sells to a distributor and the final retail price paid by the consumer—cannot exceed the 30 percent threshold.

Manufacturers and hospital pharmacies across India have been given a strict compliance timeline to recalculate their maximum retail prices (MRP) and roll out the revised, lower-cost batches. Medical experts welcome the move, noting it significantly lowers the financial barrier to critical healthcare.