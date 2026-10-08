Cachar: Seven-Month Pregnant Woman Killed After Oil Tanker Hits Scooter

Guwahati: Today, a seven-month pregnant woman was killed in a road accident after an oil tanker allegedly rammed into her scooter on National Highway 37 in Cachar district. The victim, identified as Mary Lalrimpui Mar of Lower Laban Khal, was reportedly travelling towards Fulertal for a routine prenatal check-up when the accident occurred in the Jujang Pahar area.

As per reports, the tanker, bearing registration number MN 01 AA 4180, was travelling from the Jiribam side when it allegedly struck Mar’s scooter from behind.

The impact reportedly threw her off the scooter, leaving her with critical injuries. She died at the spot. Police reached the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The tanker and its driver are reportedly being examined as part of the probe.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety on Assam’s highways, particularly regarding alleged reckless driving and heavy vehicles.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, while further details are awaited.