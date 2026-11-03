Massive Storm Lashes Sadiya, Worker Killed in Tree Collapse

Sadiya: A violent cyclonic storm accompanied by torrential rains and ferocious winds ripped through the Sadiya region in Eastern Assam, leaving a trail of devastation and claiming the life of a local warehouse employee.

The disaster struck late in the evening when a massive, century-old tree was completely uprooted by gusty winds. The giant tree crashed directly onto a local potato warehouse (alu gudam), trapping workers inside the structure. While several laborers managed to escape the impact, one on-duty employee sustained fatal crush injuries and died on the spot before medical assistance could reach him.

"Everything happened within a fraction of a second. The wind was howling, and suddenly we heard a deafening crack. Before we could run out, the giant tree brought down the roof of the warehouse," recounted a surviving warehouse employee.

Local authorities, alongside the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and emergency services, rushed to the area to clear the debris and extract the victim. However, operations were heavily impeded by massive trees blocking the National Highway in the Chapakhowa area, which brought all vehicular movement to a standstill.

The severe storm also wreaked havoc across multiple residential areas in Sadiya, blowing off tin roofs, flattening semi-permanent structures, and snapping high-tension overhead cables, plunging the entire region into complete darkness.

District administration officials confirmed that clearing teams are working around the clock to restore normalcy. "Our primary focus remains on clearing the national highway to restore emergency traffic and helping the state electricity board repair the shattered power grid. A detailed assessment of the overall property damage is actively underway," a local administrative officer stated.