Massive SVEEP drive planned in Rangia and Kamalpur

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: As a part of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), District Election Officer Swapneel Paul appealed to all voters in Rangia Election District to take a pledge that they would vote in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election to be held on April 1at Rangia Election District, i.e. Kamalpur and Rangia LACs. The pledge-taking ceremony will be organized in 273 revenue villages and Rangia town simultaneously at 11 am on March 26.

As a part of the same programme, another activity named 'VOTERS INSPIRE VOTERS TO VOTE' has been organized in which people can make short videos appealing to fellow voters to come out and vote on April 1. These videos may be sent to the WhatsApp no. 9577375489. These videos will be played in the public awareness programme in the last week before election. These videos will also be published in the official Facebook page and Twitter handle of the Subdivisional Administration, the DEO said. District Election Officer, Rangia appealed to all voters to come out and inspire others.

