MLA Akhil Gogoi visits Hahchara village of Sivasagar constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In the dead of night, MLA Akhil Gogoi visited the Hahchara Chaudang gaon of Sivasagar constituency on Friday. The visit was part of the Jan Jagran Yatra, a journey led by Akhil Gogoi since August 19, aimed at addressing various issues affecting the people of the region, including healthcare, education, transportation, and other pressing concerns. The Jan Jagran Yatra, which started from Ronghar, aims to raise awareness about various issues affecting the people of the region and to push for solutions. Akhil Gogoi’s visit to Hahchara village was a part of this larger effort to engage with the local residents and understand their concerns.

During his visit, MLA Gogoi expressed his concerns over several issues affecting the local residents, including the removal of eligible beneficiaries from the Orunodoi scheme in Cherekapar Panchayat and the artificial floods in Doulakakhoria Panchayat of Nazira. Akhil Gogoi emphasized his commitment to finding solutions to these problems and working towards the betterment of the people in his constituency.

