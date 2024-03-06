Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority to be organize National Lok Adalat at Tezpur

Tezpur: In its efforts to deliver speedy justice and to curtail the overburden of pendency of cases, Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority will organize a National Lok Adalat at Tezpur District Court premises on March 9. The cases related to Bakijai cases, motor accident cases, civil cases, vehicle, traffic and excise cases, criminal cases (Compoundable), pre-litigation cases including land acquisition cases, Section 107 cases, bank loan cases, BSNL, electricity bill cases, labour related cases etc. will be disposed of. The persons involved in these cases may be either settled by negotiation in advance or on the date of the Lok Adalat. The cases will be disposed off expeditiously by the Lok Adalat, fees paid in court are refundable and there is no appeal against disposal of cases.

The National Lok Adalat is known for its swift resolution of cases, along with the refund of court fees for civil cases and the absence of appeals for settled cases. Therefore, the Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority has urged all concerned individuals to participate in the upcoming National Lok Adalat.

