Mathematics needs to be approached with self-assuredness: Prof Anupam Saikia

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SIVASAGAR: A popular talk on Mathematics was organized at Gargaon College (Autonomous) under the aegis of Assam Academy of Mathematics, Nazira chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Mathematics, Nazira College, and the Department of Mathematics, Gargaon College, and IQAC on Saturday.

Dr Anupam Saikia, Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT, Guwahati, and eminent Mathematician, graced the occasion as the resource person. Research expert in Number Theory, Iwasawa Theory and Cryptography, Dr Saikia notably is the first Wrangler from Assam.

Actively involved in Mathematical Olympiad Training, academic outreach, and popular Mathematics lectures across Northeast India, the resource person, Dr Anupam Saikia, delivered an insightful lecture enunciating the importance of Mathematics in every field. Addressing the students, Dr Saikia provided resourceful advice on ways to overcome the fear of the subject. Underscoring the need to proceed with confidence rather than fear of failure in learning Mathematics, Dr Saikia viewed that inculcating a passion for the subject and regular practice was crucial in tackling the subject.

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