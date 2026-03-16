International Mathematics Day observed with online programme in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: The Department of Mathematics of Gargaon College and Nazira College, in collaboration with the Assam Academy of Mathematics (Nazira branch), Nazira Bortola Higher Secondary School, and the IQAC of Gargaon College, observed the International Mathematics Day on Saturday, by organizing an online academic programme.

The programme was inaugurated by distinguished academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta.

On this occasion, an online talk was delivered by noted mathematician Prof Gopal Chandra Hazarika, former Head of the Department of Mathematics of Dibrugarh University. Speaking on this year’s theme, ‘Mathematics and Hope,’ Prof Hazarika delivered an engaging lecture, highlighting the importance of Mathematics in scientific development and problem-solving, and its impact on shaping critical thinking and analytical skills.

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