Matia committee seeks solution to human-elephant conflict in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Raising concern over the growing human-elephant conflict in different parts of Goalpara district, the Matia Anchalik Bonoriya Hati Niyantran Dabi Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the state Forest and Environment Minister, seeking long-term and scientific measures to address the problem.

In its memorandum, signed by President Nani Das and Secretary Rakesh Chakraborty, the committee highlighted how frequent movement of wild elephants into human settlements has created serious problems for residents, particularly farmers.

The incursions have reportedly resulted in damage to agricultural land, destruction of crops and houses, and growing insecurity among people living in vulnerable areas.

The committee pointed out that the conflict has not only affected the livelihoods of ordinary people but has also created difficulties for the conservation of wildlife. Farmers who depend on agriculture for their livelihood are facing repeated financial losses due to crop destruction by wild elephants.

Emphasising that the issue requires a balanced approach to protect both human lives and wildlife, the committee stated that temporary measures alone would not provide a lasting solution.

It called for coordinated intervention by the Forest Department and other concerned authorities.