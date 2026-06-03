May no mother suffer like me: Madhurjya Barman’s mother appeals to Chief Minister

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The residence of slain student leader Madhurjya Barman in West Nalbari continues to witness an outpouring of grief and solidarity following his death in the Gangapur incident. Political leaders, student organisations, and well-wishers have been visiting the bereaved family to express condolences and extend support.

In an emotional appeal, Madhurjya’s mother, while fighting back tears, said, “I feel proud that my son sacrificed his life while trying to protect his sister. I do not want any mother to suffer the way I am suffering today. The chief minister should ensure that no family has to face such pain.” Her statement has deeply moved many in the region.

MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah and MLA Narayan Deka visited the family and offered condolences to the grieving parents. Speaking to reporters, Mallabaruah said that the investigation was ongoing to determine whether more individuals were involved in the incident. He also stated that the government had instructed district and police authorities to act firmly to maintain law and order and prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, also visited Madhurjya Barman’s residence and assured continued support to the family. He said that society and authorities must work to ensure stronger safety measures and effective laws so that such incidents do not recur. Local MLA Chandra Mohan Patowary had also visited the family earlier and offered support to the grieving relatives.

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