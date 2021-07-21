Mayum Tezpur Jagriti branch distributed essential food items to 150 families

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: One of the frontline socio-cultural organizations of the district, Mayum Tezpur Jagriti branch, distributed food packets to 150 families of Scheduled Caste Basfor Samaj Kalyan Samiti, Tezpur. The programme was initiated by president Soni Bhageria and branch secretary Ruby Jain.

Secretary Ruby Jain said that till the lockdown continues, the branch would continue to help the needy families by collecting their prior information. President of Basfor Samaj, Gulap Basfor and secretary Suraj Kumar Basfor thanked the Jagriti branch.

Also Read: BTC Executive Member Dharmanarayan Das distributes food items in Tarungaon Containment Zone

Also watch: