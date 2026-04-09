Mazbat Forest Dept Seizes 6 Vehicles in Illegal Sand and Stone Crackdown

The Mazbat Range Forest Department has seized six vehicles allegedly transporting sand and stone without valid permits, in a crackdown that underlines growing concerns over unauthorized mining in the region.
The operation took place during routine patrolling led by Range Forest Officer Mintu Boro, who intercepted the vehicles along with his enforcement team.
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Acting on suspicion during a patrol, Boro and his team pursued several vehicles attempting to avoid inspection and brought them in for scrutiny.
Officials found that all six vehicles were carrying sand and stone without the mandatory challans — the permits required for legal transportation of such materials.
Four dumpers — of 6, 10, and 12-wheel capacities — and two tractors were detained in the operation. The vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 25 EC 4484, AS 27 C 8319, AS 27 C 6520, and AS 27 AC 0566 were among those seized, along with a registered tractor (AS 27 C 8971) and one tractor with no registration number at all.
All six vehicles have been taken to the Mazbat Range Forest Office for further legal proceedings.
Forest officials expressed concern over what they described as a persistent rise in the illegal movement of natural resources — including sand, stone, timber, and suspected contraband — through various routes in the area.
Despite limitations in manpower and infrastructure, the department said it is stepping up vigilance and enforcement efforts.
Owners of the seized vehicles will only be able to reclaim them after paying prescribed penalties under forest laws, authorities confirmed.
Range Forest Officer Mintu Boro has built a reputation in the area for his proactive approach to curbing forest-related crimes and protecting government revenue.