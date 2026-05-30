New Paschim Jamuguri Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Committee Formed at Jamugurihat Meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A new branch committee of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti was constituted for Paschim Jamuguri on Friday in a meeting convened by the Sonitpur district committee of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti with Rupali Bora, president of the district committee in the chair. The meeting was held at the conference hall of Kala Parishad, Jamugurihat. Women representatives from more than ten villages of the greater Western part of Jamugurihat participated in the event. Jinkumani Barua, secretary of the district committee conducted the proceedings. A new committee of Paschim Jamuguri branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti was constituted with Anjana Bora as president, Anamika Bhuyan and Kumkum Bora as vice presidents, Manika Devi as secretary, Jolley Bharali and Rupali Bora as assistant secretaries, Rumu Goswami and Nayanmani Bhuyan as cultural secretaries along with twenty one executive members. The meeting was attended by office bearers of the district committee which was addressed by Oli Saikia, Abanti Bhagawati, Lahari Bora Hazarika among others. A series of resolutions were adopted in the meeting.

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