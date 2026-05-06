Mazbat to host seven-day residential training camp for Acharyas (teachers)

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ORANG: A seven day residential training camp for newly appointed Acharyas (teachers) under the Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, affiliated with the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, will commence at Mazbat from May 6 and continue until May 13 for the academic session 2026-27.

The training programme, organized under the Tezpur Division, will witness the participation of Acharyas and Acharyas from as many as 57 Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan institutions across the region. The initiative aims to strengthen teaching methodologies, value based education, and institutional coordination among newly inducted educators.

In preparation for the event, the Mazbat Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan has undertaken extensive arrangements to ensure a warm and disciplined environment for the trainees. The managing committee, along with teaching and non-teaching staff and well-wishers, has been working round the clock to complete all logistical and hospitality-related tasks.

Principal Rathin Dutta stated that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously organized to provide a comfortable stay and a fruitful training experience for the participants. The institution is fully prepared to host the camp with dedication and traditional hospitality.

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