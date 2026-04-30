PM Shri Mazbat HS School sees mixed HS 2026 results despite individual excellence

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: PM Shri Mazbat Higher Secondary School has delivered a mixed performance in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 conducted under the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). While the overall results witnessed a slight decline compared to last year, individual achievements at the examination centre brought notable pride to the institution.

Leading the centre, Nilamjyoti Lahkar secured the first position with an impressive 89.8% (449 marks). Close behind, Dipankar Kalita claimed the second position with 87.4% (437 marks). Both students showcased strong academic performance across subjects, emerging as bright examples for their peers.

A total of 132 students from the school appeared in the examination, out of which 116 successfully passed. Among them, 39 students secured First Division, 52 achieved Second Division, and 25 passed in Third Division. Additionally, 2 students earned Distinction, while 9 secured Star marks, reflecting commendable individual efforts.

Despite these accomplishments, the overall pass performance has declined compared to the previous year, raising concern among guardians and the local community. Education observers believe that identifying the causes behind this dip is crucial.

The public has urged the school authorities to take corrective measures and strengthen academic support systems to ensure improved outcomes in the coming years, while continuing to nurture top-performing students.

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