Medical assessment camp held for specially-abled children in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A medical assessment camp was held in the Demow Education Block campus on Sunday. Under the patronage of Samagra Shiksha Demow Education Block under Sivasagar district, and in association with ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), children with disabilities were selected for various types of aids and appliances. 33 children with disabilities were selected for wheelchairs, hearing aids, TLM kit, etc. Officials of ALIMCO and district and block level of Samagra Shiksha were present.

