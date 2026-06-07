Mega agriculture credit outreach campaign held in Mirza; Rs 47 crore in loans disbursed

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Reinforcing its commitment to rural development, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic growth, the Central Bank of India’s regional office organised a nationwide mega agriculture credit outreach campaign at Mirza on Saturday. The programme covered all 57 branches under the region’s jurisdiction. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, rural entrepreneurs, customers, and bank officials. More than 250 participants attended the programme, during which loan assistance worth Rs 47 crore was disbursed to eligible beneficiaries under various agriculture and livelihood-related schemes.

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