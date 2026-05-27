Agri-Horti Export Training Programme Empowers Farmers and FPOs in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the export potential of agricultural and horticultural products from the North Eastern region, a capacity-building training programme was organised on Tuesday at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lalpul, in Udalguri district. The programme, titled ‘Empowering FPOs/FPCs of North Eastern Region: Capacity Building Programme for Agri-Horti Exports,’ witnessed enthusiastic participation from nearly 100 farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and representatives of various Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs).

The event was organised with the objective of equipping farmers and producer groups with practical knowledge on export-oriented agriculture, quality production, and global market opportunities.

Also Read: Arunachal: Agri & Horti awareness drive held under SUMP outreach