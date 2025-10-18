Mega health camp held in Sadiya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: As part of the Sewa Saptah initiative, a mega health camp was organized at Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School, Chapakhuwa, under Sadiya LAC. The camp was formally inaugurated by Pradan Baruah, MP of Lakhimpur, and Bolin Chetia, MLA of Sadiya LAC, in the presence of Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Tinsukia and Syed Wasbir Subhani, Co-District Commissioner of Sadiya.

This health camp focused primarily on children aged 0–18 years, screening them for over 50 different diseases. Based on the outcomes of the LAC-wise screening, children will be referred to the nearest medical colleges for further treatment and care.

According to the line-listed data, a total of 1,666 children were primarily identified from schools, tea gardens, anganwadi centres, and through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) under the National Health Mission.

292 children have been referred to higher healthcare facilities, including Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital (TMCH).

In the camp held on Tuesday, around 20 Specialist Medical Officers from various departments including Paediatrics, Cardiology, Neurology, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Dentistry, ENT, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology participated from AMCH and TMCH.

