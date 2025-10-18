Cultural protest in Dhekiajuli demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The town of Dhekiajuli is set to witness yet another heartfelt expression of love sand solidarity for the Late music legend, Zubeen Garg, as a cultural protest programme will be organized on Friday by the Dhekiajuli Kripa Welfare Foundation in collaboration with the Dhekiajuli Zubeen Fans’ Association.

The event, titled ‘Shilpokolar Madhyame Nyayar Sandhan’ (Seeking Justice Through Art), aims to voice the collective demand for justice for Zubeen Garg through songs, poetry, paintings, and performances reflecting the people’s deep emotional connection with the artiste who was not only a cultural icon but also a voice of Assam’s conscience.

Organizers stated that the programme would serve as a peaceful yet powerful artistic protest, symbolizing the continuing movement that began after Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. The initiative seeks to unite artistes, youth, and common citizens under one cause - the pursuit of truth and justice for the departed legend.

The Kripa Welfare Foundation and Zubeen Fans’ Association have also expressed gratitude to the local administration and well-wishers for their support in making the event possible.

“Zubeen da may have left us physically, but his music, his ideals, and his fight for truth continue to live in our hearts,” said one of the organizers while inviting the public to attend.

Also Read: Mega health camp in Margherita LAC benefits 2,710 children