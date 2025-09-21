Mega health camp organized in Demow under Assam’s Susrusha Setu initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: As part of the Assam Government’s new health initiative Susrusha Setu, a Mega Health Camp was organized on Friday at the Demow Public Playground in Demow LAC. The camp was inaugurated by Pollabita Boruah Gogoi, Chairman of the Demow Municipal Board.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Makhan Kalita, Joint Director of Health Services, Sivasagar, said the health camp was held in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Similar camps will also be organized across Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies, he added.

Specialist doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar Civil Hospital attended the camp to examine children below 18 years of age. A total of 1,800 patients received medical attention, of which 111 were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Health officials informed that several cases related to cardiology, neurology, cerebral palsy, eye, and ENT ailments were detected during the camp.

