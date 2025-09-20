Sonitpur launches Susrusha Setu Mega Health Camp under Seva Saptah

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur district marked the second day of the statewide observance of ‘Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah’ with the inauguration of the first LAC-wise Mega Health Camp under the initiative Susrusha Setu. The programme was held at Bapuji Bhawan, Thelamara, for Barchalla LAC and was inaugurated by MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu in the presence of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, NHM Executive Director Dr Manoj Choudhury, CDC Kamal Baruah, and other dignitaries.

Against the target of 1,200 beneficiaries, as many as 1,627 registrations were recorded in the camp.

As part of the district-wide rollout, more such camps will be organized across different LACs. The schedule includes Tezpur LAC on October 10 at Government Boys’ HS School, Dhekiajuli LAC on October 18 (tentative) at Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Naduar LAC on October 26 at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, and Rangapara LAC on October 30 at Rangapara HS School.

These health camps will cater to children up to 18 years of age and provide diagnostic services for more than 50 health conditions.

