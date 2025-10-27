Mega Susrusha Setu health camp to be held in Kheroni on October 28

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: In a press meet held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Ghilani, near Dongkamukam, the BJP’s district head office, on Sunday afternoon, medical officers led by Aldrin Phangcho, Block Programme Manager, BPHC, Dongkamukam, Rahul Deka, National Health Mission, Media Expert, and Sanjib Saikia, STLS, PHC, Dongkamukam, informed that a mega health camp (Susrusha Setu Setu screening, Diagnosis & Treatment) with focus on children’s care will be held at Kapili College in Kheroni under the 111 Rongkhang (ST) Constituency on October 28 from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm.

In the camp, 10 specialist doctors and 10 general OPDs are to cover 50 identified health conditions ranging from congenital heart diseases, cleft lip and palate, and neurological disorders to endocrine issues and developmental conditions, they informed.

The large-scale event is expected to benefit over 3500 people across the constituency which will give special attention to the health and wellbeing of children aged between 0 and18 years, they said.

They further informed that Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) would also conduct cancer screening while a disability counter set up by the District Social Welfare Department would issue and renew disability certificates.

They continued that the event would feature AYUSH services promoting traditional healing systems alongside modern medicine. A wide range of laboratory tests for haemoglobin Hb%, blood glucose, CBC, liver function tests, etc. will also be done.

Also Read: 3rd mega health camp under ‘Susrusha Setu’ draws massive response in Kokrajhar