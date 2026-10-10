Tripura Police Deploys 10,000 Personnel to Ensure Peaceful Durga Puja Celebrations

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Police has made extensive security arrangements to ensure that Durga Puja is held peacefully across the state. More than 10,000 police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel will be deployed during the Puja days to maintain law and order and assist visitors. Officiating Director General of Police G S Rao told reporters about the arrangements.

The DGP said Durga Puja was the biggest festival in the state. So far, 2,905 Durga Pujas had been registered across Tripura this year, and more were expected to be reported over the next 10 days. Last year, 2,948 Pujas were held. This year, 256 police help centres will be opened across the state, compared with 220 last year. To maintain security and monitor crowds at various pandals, 180 to 190 CCTV cameras will be installed, along with 159 watchtowers. He said markets and shops were currently crowded with Puja shoppers, and 29 police patrol vans were operating to ensure that people could shop without fear.

He said around 450 Durga Pujas would be held in Agartala this year. The traffic department had planned measures to manage vehicle congestion during the Puja days. No-entry restrictions would be imposed at various places in Agartala from 5 pm to 1 am, with green corridors arranged for special needs. A police control room would operate round the clock to maintain law and order and assist visitors. The number of women police personnel would be increased during the Puja days to provide assistance, particularly to women. Special arrangements would also be made to ensure the safety of rail passengers.

The state police had already met representatives of Puja committees and asked them to arrange volunteers at their pandals during the festivities. Rao also urged air and rail passengers to plan ahead to ensure they reached the airport and railway stations on time.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to Address Adi Groups' Concerns on Siang Project Impact