Meghalaya SIT Files Chargesheet in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Shillong: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police has filed a 790 page chargesheet in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case,naming his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha,and three others as prime accused.

The chargesheet, submitted before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra-Sub Division, lists charges under sections 103 (I)(murder),238(a)(disappearance of evidence),and 61(2) criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Those charged- Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput,Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan are currently in judicial custody.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed against property dealer Silome James, building owner Lokendra Tomar, and security guard Balbir Ahirbar once further forensic reports are received.These three were earlier arrested for allegedly destroying evidence but now are out on bail.

The case began as a missing couple complaint after Raja (29) and Sonam (24), who had recently married on May 11,went untraceable during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Investigations later revealed that Sonam, despite her marriage, maintained a relationship with Kushwaha,an accountant in her family’s business.

The couple vanished on May 23 after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat Village. Raja’s body was found on June 2, about 20 km away. Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 8, surrendering soon after three accomplices - Akash, Vishal and Anand were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Kushwaha was arrested later.

On June 11,Sonam allegedly confessed to her husband’s murder. Her brother Govind publicly disowned her,declaring the family’s support for Raja’s ki in seeking justice.

The case , marked by betrayal, conspiracy, and premeditated crime, has gripped national attention. The SIT is continuing investigations and preparing additional charges against the main accused.