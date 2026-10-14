Meghalaya’s Natural Wonders Mesmerize Norwegian Envoy May-Elin Stener on Family Getaway

Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently spent a memorable weekend exploring Meghalaya with her family, highlighting the state’s breathtaking landscapes and natural wonders on social media.

The Ambassador shared glimpses of her trip on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the state’s waterfalls, caves, and lush landscapes showcase the “remarkable diversity and richness of India.”

During their getaway based out of Shillong, the Stener family ventured to Sohra (Cherrapunji) to experience the state's renowned eco-tourism hotspots.

The Ambassador posted a captivating video of Wei Sawdong Falls, a spectacular three-tiered waterfall celebrated for its emerald-blue pools.

Navigating the steep trek to the falls, she expressed admiration for the pristine preservation of the site, which remains a crown jewel for regional tourism.

The family also explored the historic Arwah Cave, a limestone marvel famous for its intricate stalactite formations and prehistoric marine fossils. "Meghalaya’s natural treasures are truly mesmerizing," Stener noted, praising local hospitality and conservation efforts.

State officials welcomed the high-profile endorsement, noting that the Ambassador's viral posts provide a significant boost to international interest in Northeast India. The visit underscores Meghalaya's growing global reputation as a premier destination for sustainable adventure and nature tourism.