Memorial concerns prompt Assam government’s review of Digboi water reservoir proposal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Assam Government has intervened in the controversy surrounding the proposed construction of an overhead water reservoir within the Digboi Municipal Board (DMB) campus, directing the concerned authorities to examine the issue and take prompt measures to safeguard the dignity of the memorial of Late Dwijesh Chandra Devsarma, the founder chairman of the erstwhile Digboi Town Committee and a two-time MLA from Digboi.

The intervention comes after former Digboi Municipal Board Chairman Bhaskar Jiban Baruah submitted a memorandum to the Assam chief minister on May 21, raising objections to the proposed location of the reservoir. In his representation, Baruah alleged that the structure was being planned above the statue of the Late leader, a move he claimed would diminish the memorial's significance while affecting the aesthetic and ceremonial importance of the municipal premises.

Acting on the representation, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), through an official communication dated June 23, instructed the Director of Municipal Administration, Assam, along with the chairman and executive officer of the Digboi Municipal Board, to examine the matter and take necessary action at the earliest. The communication, signed by Secretary Richand Ahmed, was issued with the approval of the department's special chief secretary.

The Digboi Municipal Board has sought to allay concerns over the project. Executive Officer Aniruddha Bora on Thursday told The Sentinel that the civic body would not permit any construction that compromises the dignity or legacy of Late Dwijesh Chandra Devsarma. He asserted that the statue would remain fully protected and that the surrounding area would also be developed and beautified in a manner befitting the stature of the town's founder chairman.

Meanwhile, the government's directive has added fresh administrative attention to the issue, with the department formally placing the matter before the concerned authorities for immediate examination. The official communication has also been forwarded to former chairman Bhaskar Jiban Baruah, indicating that his representation has been acknowledged and acted upon at the state level.

Notably, the drinking water project, which had remained stalled for several years, has recently resumed following the intervention of the Assam chief minister. The project is regarded as vital for Digboi, where residents across all nine municipal wards have long been facing acute drinking water shortages.

Also Read: Assam: Government to expand Solar Irrigation to Bridge Water Gap