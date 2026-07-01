Assam: Government to expand Solar Irrigation to Bridge Water Gap

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is working to bridge the irrigation gap by expanding irrigation department to more than 27 lakh hectares, with a major focus on scaling up solar-powered irrigation under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Sharing the update on Twitter on 1st July, the Chief Minister said the government aims to significantly increase the deployment of solar-powered water pumps across the state to ensure year-round irrigation, boost agricultural productivity and improve farmers' incomes.

Showcasing the importance of the initiative, Sarma noted that nearly 70 per cent of Assam's population depends on agriculture, while around 85 per cent of the state's farmers are small and marginal landholders.

He said Assam has long faced challenges such as erratic monsoon rainfall, inadequate water retention infrastructure, recurring droughts and heavy dependence on costly diesel-powered irrigation pumps, all of which have adversely affected agricultural productivity.

As per the Chief Minister, expanding solar-powered irrigation will provide farmers with reliable access to water throughout the year, promote crop diversification, increase agricultural output and reduce carbon emissions by replacing diesel pumps with clean energy alternatives.

The initiative forms part of the Assam government's broader efforts to modernise the agricultural sector and improve farmers' livelihoods through sustainable, climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure.