Mera Yuva Bharat celebrates National Sports Day at Nagaon & Hojai

NAGAON: Mera Yuva Bharat, a youth organization, celebrated the National Sports Day with great enthusiasm in Nagaon and Hojai on Friday. The event was organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day in 1905.

The celebration included a range of events and competitions, such as football tournaments, torch lighting ceremonies, and tribute programmes. The events were held at the Khagarijan Sports ground and Lutu Mari Sports ground, with various sports enthusiasts, officials, and local dignitaries in attendance.

A friendly football match was also held between Bandita Football XI and Madhumita Football XI, with Madhumita emerging victorious with a 1-0 win. The match was inaugurated by Aditi Phukan, a prominent educator.

As part of the celebration, a cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme were organized at Lutu Mari Sports ground. The programme aimed to promote environmental awareness and community service.

National athlete Suchita Khelma was felicitated during the event, recognizing her contributions to the sport. The organizers praised Mera Yuva Bharat for promoting sports and fitness in the region.

The objective of celebrating National Sports Day is to promote sports and physical fitness among youth, honour the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand and other sports legends, and encourage participation in sports and fitness activities. The local dignitaries of Nagaon and Hojai praised Mera Yuva Bharat for its efforts in promoting sports and fitness in the region.

