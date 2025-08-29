Assam: Local residents voluntarily vacate encroached government land in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a stark contrast to the ongoing eviction drives in other districts of the state, Nagaon district has witnessed a positive development. Despite having approximately 19,709 bighas of government land encroached, among which 4381 bighas were under Raha revenue circle, 6052 bighas under Nagaon revenue circle, 1000 bighas under Kaliabor revenue circle, 2000 bighas under under Kampur revenue circle, 700 bighas under Rupahihat revenue circle, 2100 bighas under Samaguri revenue circle, and 3471 bighas land under Dhing revenue circle, the district administration’s recent appeal to vacate the land has been met with full support from the local residents.

As part of the first phase of the eviction drive, the district administration had prepared to evict encroachers from government land in the Balikotia and Jengoni areas under Dhing revenue circle. Following a notice issued by the district administration, the encroachers voluntarily vacated the land using bulldozers and other machinery before the deadline.

The district administration praised and thanked the residents of Balikotia and Jengoni for their cooperation and voluntary action. The administration also appealed to the residents of other areas in the district to follow the example set by the residents of Balikotia and Jengoni, and vacate the encroached government land.

The district administration had issued notices to the encroachers, and District Commissioner Devasish Sharma had appealed to them to vacate the land voluntarily. The residents’ response to the appeal has been encouraging, and the district administration is hopeful that the eviction drive would be successful soon in other areas of the district as well.

