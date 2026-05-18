Meritorious Students Honoured in Nalbari by Digambar Jain Society for CBSE and Professional Course Excellence

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Digambar Jain Society organized a grand Meritorious Students Felicitation Ceremony in Nalbari on Sunday to honour students who achieved outstanding results in the recently declared CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, along with those who excelled in competitive and professional courses such as MBBS, BEd, Law and CA. The programme was held under the presidency of Pradeep Jain, while the event was conducted by Mukesh Kumar Jain. Professor Chiranjeev Jain attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

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