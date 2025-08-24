Midnight blaze destroys house in Jamugurihat, livestock killed

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A house of one Pradip Kharka, a resident of Jharnapani, Samar Dalani under Sootea police station gutted into ashes in the wee hours of Friday. According to information, the fire broke out from the charcoal kept outside of the house which came into contact with flammable items and engulfed the entire house causing death of two cows and complete damage of the house. The family members of the house who were in deep sleep somehow managed to escape from the fire. Later on, the local residents tried to douse the fire but in vain. A team from the fire brigade reached the site and managed to bring the fire under control. A severely injured cow was saved from burning alive.

