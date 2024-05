Nalbari: Prominent artiste Khachnur Ahmed and social worker Phulkan Dutta will be conferred Milanjyoti Award 2024. Milanjyoti Sangha of Panigaon, Nalbari announced the awards on Tuesday. The awards will be presented at the 55th Milan Bihu Sammelan of Milanjyoti Sangha on May 11.

