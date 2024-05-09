OBITUARY Swapna Rajkhowa

Swapna Rajkhowa, a resident of Radha Nagar, Six Mile, passed away on April 29, at a private hospital in New Delhi, after a brief illness. She was 51. A first-class post-graduate in Physics, she served as a lecturer at Mariani College, Jorhat before her marriage. She was a popular lady and was associated with many social organisations and activities. She was also serving as the Secretary of the “Royal Heritage Housing Society”, until her demise. She leaves behind her husband Mukunda Madhab Rajkhowa, sons Rishiraj and Rituraj along with a host of relatives. Her death has been widely mourned.

