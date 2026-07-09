Military Engineer Services (MES) Chief Engineer reviews key defence projects across Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Chief Engineer of the Military Engineer Services (MES), A.K. Pandey, IDSE, recently conducted his first official visit to the Area of Responsibility under Headquarters Commander Works Engineers (CWE), Tezpur, including Garrison Engineer (GE), Missamari, following his assumption of charge as Chief Engineer, Siliguri Zone.

During the visit, Pandey inspected several major defence infrastructure projects under execution at Tamulpur, Changsari, Solmara and Lokhra, and appreciated MES officials for maintaining high standards of quality and timely progress. He also held detailed discussions with Project Management Groups (PMGs) at various sites and suggested design improvements to enhance functionality, space utilisation and operational efficiency.

The Chief Engineer visited the recently completed 155 Base Hospital and ECHS Polyclinic at Tezpur, commending the project teams for delivering quality infrastructure despite the challenging conditions of the Northeast. The 155 Base Hospital project received the prestigious CIDC Vishwakarma Award, while the ECHS Polyclinic earned a 4-Star GRIHA certification for sustainable construction.

During his visit, Pandey also called on Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, and Major General Amit Dhir, VSM, Chief of Staff, 4 Corps, to discuss ongoing infrastructure development supporting operational readiness.

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