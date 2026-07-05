TEZPUR: Three Assam Youths Redefine Goat Farming with Scientific Innovation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Three educated indigenous youths from Assam have emerged as successful entrepreneurs by establishing a scientifically managed goat farming and meat processing enterprise, "Assam Hill Fresh," setting an inspiring example for young entrepreneurs across the state.

Founded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Satya Sundar Baruah and Pranjal Barthakur of Tezpur along with Numol Buragohain of Jorhat, the farm is located at Barua Doloni village in Puthimari, near Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

After adopting modern scientific methods of goat rearing, the entrepreneurs ventured into hygienically processed goat meat production in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Their products have earned the trust of health-conscious consumers for maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality.

Speaking about the initiative, Satya Sundar Baruah said meat sold in the open is vulnerable to bacterial contamination and loses its nutritional value when exposed for long periods. In contrast, every animal at Assam Hill Fresh undergoes veterinary inspection before the meat is scientifically processed, chilled and packaged, ensuring safety and freshness.

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