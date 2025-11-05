Milk scam in Boko hotels: Locals allegedly served synthetic mix instead of real milk

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A shocking revelation has come to light in Boko under Kamrup district, exposing a grave case of food adulteration. Several tea stalls and hotels in the heart of Boko town have allegedly been serving tea and sweets prepared not with genuine milk, but with a synthetic, powder-based substitute mixed with chemical additives.

According to credible evidence unearthed by an active student organization, unsuspecting customers have been consuming this adulterated product for years. Despite mounting proof, many of the implicated tea stall owners have refused to admit wrongdoing, continuing to deceive the public.

Sources revealed that two individuals from the riverine areas of Chamaria have been supplying this artificial milk-like substance to hotels across Boko for the past three years. Shockingly, hotel authorities are fully aware of the adulteration but continue to use the cheaper substitute for higher profit margins.

During questioning by local residents and student leaders, the suppliers reportedly confessed to selling the synthetic product as milk. Investigations further revealed that the adulterated liquid was sold to hotels at Rs 25-30 per litre, while genuine milk costs Rs 40-50 per litre in the market.

While locals allege that several hotels have knowingly served adulterated milk products, hotel owners have denied the charges, claiming that all milk is tested with lactometers before use. However, experts point out that lactometers can only detect dilution with water, not the mixing of synthetic powder and chemical substances, raising serious concerns about deliberate negligence.

Adding to the alarm, inspections of sweet-making units attached to these hotels revealed appalling levels of unhygienic practices. Kitchens were found infested with flies and insects, with workers preparing food without proper clothing or sanitation.

Local organizations and residents have announced plans to submit a formal complaint to the district administration, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Residents have also expressed fears that consumption of such adulterated products may be causing stomach ailments and could even pose long-term risks of severe diseases, including cancer. Student bodies and civic groups have called for an immediate investigation and stringent measures to safeguard public health.

