Assam: Two minor girls drown in Pond at Tamuldi Village, Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A pall of gloom descended upon Tamuldi village in Boko after two minor girls tragically drowned in a pond near their residence on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Meherjan Nessa (7 years), daughter of Mohibur Rahman of Shyampur, Darrang, and Zainab Khatun (6 years), daughter of Tamser Khan of Tamuldi, Boko. The two were cousins. According to local sources, Meherjan had come to visit her maternal uncle’s house at Tamuldi. While playing together in the afternoon, both children accidentally slipped into a nearby pond.

