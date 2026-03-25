Minister Atul Bora Holds NDA Strategy Meeting in Bokakhat

Bokakhat MLA and Minister Atul Bora convened a meeting on Monday night with NDA mandal committee office bearers, party workers, and panchayat representatives from across the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency.

At the gathering, Bora expressed his gratitude to NDA workers for the strong and enthusiastic support they showed during the filing of his nomination.

He also acknowledged that the unity and commitment displayed by party workers on the ground had further strengthened the NDA alliance at the grassroots level.

According to sources, the meeting was not just ceremonial. A concrete election victory blueprint was reportedly drawn up during the discussions, signalling the start of a coordinated campaign push in the constituency.

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