NDA-alliance will win 14 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats : AGP president Atul Bora

DIBRUGARH: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance will win 14 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Talking to media persons at Dibrugarh AGP office on Friday, the Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora said, “The NDA alliance will win all the 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam. In the first phase on April 19, parliamentary elections will be held on five Lok Sabha constituencies. We have started our meeting from Kaliabor constituency. Today, we have held meetings in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh. Our main aim is to support our NDA alliance candidate to win in maximum votes.”

“This time, we are contesting from Dhubri and Barpeta seats. Our candidates are ready and they will win from their respective seats. So, far we have received good response in Barpeta seat and we are hopeful that we will win the seat in maximum votes,” Bora stated.

Bora further added, “Today, we have held a party meeting in Dibrugarh AGP office to discuss our strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Dibrugarh. From Dibrugarh seat, BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal will be contesting. We will support him to help him win by maximum votes.” State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Chabua MLA Punakon Baruah were present during the party meeting.

Also Read:Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav unveils poll mascot ‘BLO Baideo’

Also Watch: